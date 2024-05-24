NBC4 and Telemundo 52 returned as media partners for the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade

4 photos
1/4
NBC4 weekday anchor Annabelle Sedano and Enrique Chiabra, anchor for Telemundo 52’s weekday newscasts “Noticiero Telemundo 52,” joined the celebration as the Media Grand Marshals.
2/4
Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo and NBC4 reporter Christian Cázares joined the celebration.
3/4
Members of NBCUniversal’s OUT Employee Resource Group also marched alongside NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
4/4
Thousands gathered at the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade.

This article tagged under:

Pride Month

More Photo Galleries

Images: Officers clear protest encampment at UCLA
Images: Officers clear protest encampment at UCLA
Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses
Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses
Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA
Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA
PHOTOS: Fire erupts on Oceanside Pier
PHOTOS: Fire erupts on Oceanside Pier
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us