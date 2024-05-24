NBC4 and Telemundo 52 returned as media partners for the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade

4 photos 1/4 NBC4 weekday anchor Annabelle Sedano and Enrique Chiabra, anchor for Telemundo 52’s weekday newscasts “Noticiero Telemundo 52,” joined the celebration as the Media Grand Marshals. 2/4 Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo and NBC4 reporter Christian Cázares joined the celebration. 3/4 Members of NBCUniversal’s OUT Employee Resource Group also marched alongside NBC4 and Telemundo 52. 4/4 Thousands gathered at the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade.

More Photo Galleries