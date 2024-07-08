NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Supporting our Schools

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school campaign helps underserved communities and students in Southern California secure the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year.

Between July 8 and August 11, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation. Donations will benefit youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and MAOF.

To donate, scan the QR code or visit www.NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or www.Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoaNuestrasEscuelas