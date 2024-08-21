NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal grant $227,000 in unrestricted funds to eight local nonprofits

NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,000 has been awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have granted more than $1.5 million to 42 nonprofits in Southern California through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Southern California communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in Southern California are:

Miry’s List – $40,000

Miry's List aims to support newcomer families with the incredible challenges of resettlement by connecting them with their new neighbors. The vision of Miry's List is to transform the culture of welcoming refugee families to the U.S. by engaging the American public in welcoming newcomers in their communities directly.

Alianza Translatinx – $30,000

Based in Santa Ana, Alianza Translatinx is Orange County’s first Trans-led nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect, defend and advocate for the Transgender, Gender non-conforming and Intersex (TGI) community. Committed to education, community empowerment, and social justice, Alianza Translatinx strives to uplift TGI individuals while fostering a sense of community, inclusion, and unity.

SALVA – $30,000

SALVA is dedicated to addressing critical needs and improving the quality of life of the people served in the Antelope Valley through community family resources such as classes in computer literacy, English as a second language, civics, support for victims of domestic violence, and a leadership institute and programming for youth. The organization’s mission is to preserve and develop a better world of opportunities for the communities it serves.

SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition – $30,000

SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition activates an empowered coalition of participants, volunteers and partners to address homelessness in Los Angeles. SELAH provides a variety of outreach, engagement and service programs spanning Northeast L.A., in Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, and Hollywood.

Dream North Foundation – $25,000

Dream North Foundation is focused on uplifting underserved communities, with a primary focus on women and children. Their efforts are centered on promoting literacy, fostering healthy lifestyles, and bridging cultural gaps through collaborative initiatives and global unification.

Free Arts – $25,000

Free Arts uses art to restore hope, resiliency, and self-esteem in children in Los Angeles ages 5-18 who have experienced abuse, poverty, neglect and/or homelessness. Free Arts is dedicated to introducing art to children in communities who do not have access to art programs and partnering with other nonprofits including shelters, courts, domestic violence centers, schools and hospitals. Free Arts mission is to provide children with a safe space to use art as a vehicle of expression.

College Match Los Angeles – $25,000

College Match is dedicated to empowering high-achieving students from inner-city Los Angeles by connecting them with colleges and universities that offer a world-class education, significant financial aid, and strong graduation outcomes. As one of the nation’s most effective college access programs, College Match delivers two years of intensive, personalized college prep services—from SAT prep and nationwide college tours to one-on-one essay and application support.

The Miracle Project – $22,272

The Miracle Project is committed to creating a community where the authentic voices, passions, and stories of neurodivergent individuals with and without disabilities are celebrated, elevated, supported, and belong. The Miracle Project is a fully inclusive theater, film, and expressive arts program focused on building communication, self-esteem, and life skills for neurodivergent and disabled individuals.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.