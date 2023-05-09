NBC4 Traffic Anchor Robin Winston Supports My Sisters Keeper Women's Empowerment Brunch

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, "My Sisters Keeper" held a "Coming from Where I'm From” women’s empowerment brunch regarding mental health in the women of color communities.

NBC4 Traffic Anchor Robin Winston served as the emcee and panel moderator.

My Sister’s Keeper Foundation’s (MSK) mission is to move women from average to excellence. The foundation’s vision is dedicated to equipping and empowering a diverse community of women in their educational pursuits and goals, acquisition of life skills, and personal and professional development. This is accomplished primarily through the medium of professional coaching, mentoring relationships and partnerships with other organizations that address the needs of women.

For more information surrounding programs and services, visit www.mskfoundation.org

Aliyah Monai Jonez Cain, Actress; Kiki Ayers, Celebrity Publicist; Robin Winston, NBC4 Traffic Anchor and Tiffany Jefferson, Black Owned Food LA