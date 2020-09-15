NBC4's Beverly White and Colleen Williams Host Rose Bowl Institute's Women's Empowerment Symposium

The Rose Bowl Institute will host its second annual Women’s Empowerment Symposium on September 16, 17 and 18 on the Institute’s virtual platform. On the event's third and final day, NBC4 Anchor Colleen Williams will moderate the Financial Literacy panel discussion and NBC4 Reporter Beverly White will moderate the Women in Politics discussion.

The event gives high school and college students exposure to top female industry leaders in finance, politics, sports, entertainment, and technology. Prominent speakers include former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Olympic Soccer Gold Medalist Brandi Chastain, former UCLA Gymnast, Katelyn Ohashi and several others.

The three-day symposium is free to students who pre-register to watch with additional opportunities that include scholarships and post-event networking.

The Rose Bowl Institute, an arm of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, champions sportsmanship and aims to “leverage the power of sports to unite people everywhere.” The Institute is also offering a scholarship opportunity to young, ambitious female leaders. At the conclusion of the three-day symposium, participants will be eligible to apply for one of five $2,500 scholarships. Visit www.rosebowlinstitute.org for details.