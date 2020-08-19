community

NBC4's Lolita Lopez Hosts Virtual Discussion on New SoFi Stadium

Join NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez as she moderates a panel discussion on "Building the New SoFi Stadium" just in time as both local NFL teams prepare for football season.

Lopez will have an in-depth conversation with Jeanne Bonk, COO of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams.

The event, organized by Women in Sports and Events LA (WISE), takes place virtually on Thursday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m. and is open to the public on Facebook.

Lopez will cover several areas, including behind-the-scenes elements of getting the stadium built, what it's like to share the stadium between both teams, what the journey is like for women leaders in sports, venue highlights and much more.

