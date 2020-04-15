Nonprofit Organizations: Apply for Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund Grant

During this time of unprecedented uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many community-based organizations are struggling to keep up with the high demands for social services. To help, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have teamed up with Ralphs and Food 4 Less to raise funds for nonprofit organizations in Southern California through the Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.

If your organization is providing direct services to support those impacted by COVID-19, you may apply for a grant at www.communitygifts.com to be considered for funding.



NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are also requesting viewers make a donation at any Ralphs or Food 4 Less store at the register with 100% of donations going to this fund to support organizations delivering direct relief.