Veteran Television Broadcaster Patrick Healy Retires From NBC4 After Nearly Forty Years

NBC4 announced today the retirement of veteran journalist Patrick Healy after 37 years as a dominant force in breaking news and award-winning storytelling across Southern California. After decades of service as a highly respected journalist in the industry, not to mention around-the-clock coverage for the past two years in the forefront of coronavirus coverage, Healy has decided to retire to enjoy more time with his family. His last day on-air will be December 31.

For nearly four decades, Healy has covered just about every big story in the Southland. But no matter the task, his endless curiosity and fascination with the world has gained the respect and admiration from his colleagues and the community.

“I am extremely fortunate to have been given a chance to be a part of the best news shop In Los Angeles, and then be able to work the better part of my career with the most talented, most dedicated—and most caring—journalists in the TV news business,” said Healy. “Though technology revolutionized the industry during my four decades with NBC4, what has not changed is the commitment to doing our very best to cover the news that matters to our viewers’ lives.”

Healy began working at NBC4 in 1984 and grew to be known for his journalistic consistency and integrity, covering some of the most high-profile stories and cases over the years. He reported from Las Vegas on the tragic mass shooting in October 2017. He also has delivered in-depth reporting on the legal system, including the controversial trial that acquitted four police officers of excessive force in the landmark Rodney King trial. Healy was the lead reporter on the Bryan Stow beating case at Dodgers Stadium and the trial of his attackers as well as the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray in the death of Michael Jackson and the student molestation case involving former Miramonte teacher Mark Berndt.

Healy is also well-known for his extensive reports about science and environmental issues in Southern California and beyond. He regularly reported about the California drought and its impact on people’s daily lives and the challenges it has had on many industries. In fact, NBC4 was recognized with a Los Angeles Area Emmy award for “California Running Dry,” chronicling the statewide impact of the severe weather conditions.

“It will be tough not to see Patrick reporting the biggest stories of the day in a way only he can,” added Steve Carlston, President and General Manager of NBC4. “I will always admire him for his integrity and professionalism, and I wish him well as he enjoys a much-deserved retirement with his family.”

“NBC4 is immensely grateful for Patrick’s stellar contributions to the work in our newsroom, out in the field and in the community all these years,” said Renee Washington, Vice President of News at NBC4. “He has set a high standard in broadcast journalism that has made our news operations shine every day.”

Healy also produced a NBC4 “Life Connected” story that profiled veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder assembling sensors intended to help reduce traumatic brain injuries among soldiers in combat areas. He has spent many years covering homeless veterans living near the Veteran Administration hospital in West Los Angeles. Healy also regularly hosted countless charitable and community events.

Healy has won several honors for his exceptional reporting. This year, he was honored by the Radio and Television News Reporting Association (RTNA) with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2015, he was part of an NBC4 team that won a Los Angeles Area Emmy for “50 Watts,” a special about the historic riots of 1965. He was also part of an NBC4 team that won the 2012 Golden Mike Award from RTNA for best spot news reporting on Los Angeles School Police Officer, Jeff Stenroos.

He has been awarded twice by the Los Angeles Press Club for outstanding hard news reporting, another Golden Mike Award for best spot news coverage and local Emmy for the arrest of the infamous “Night Stalker” suspect. Healy received an Associated Press (AP) award for best news writing and two AP Certificates for best miniseries and best spot news.

In 2014, he was recognized with a John Swett Award for Media Excellence for his "Teacher Jail" investigation that exposed shortcomings in a school district’s handling of teacher misconduct allegations.

Healy graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, which he credits for helping him grasp the many scientific and technical elements of stories he’s covered over the years. It was in college that he developed a passion for reporting, holding a series of positions at the Daily Bruin newspaper, working at KLAC-AM radio and interning for the Los Angeles Times. He began his career in broadcasting at KTTV as a writer/producer.

Visit www.nbclosangeles.com/community to watch a video highlighting Healy’s life and career.