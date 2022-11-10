More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races.

It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said 134,099 ballots were added, bringing the total number of ballots reported to 1,452,192. Another update on ballots would be provided Friday afternoon.

Here's what's new:

LA Mayor

While the LA mayor's race had not yet been called, the two candidates were in a dead heat, with Caruso slightly ahead. Rick Caruso garnered 50.25% of votes (273,941 votes) while Karen Bass had 49.75% (271,246 votes).

Bass released the following statement after the latest information was released:

“In the coming days, the voice of the people of Los Angeles will be heard and we feel confident that we will win. As mayor, Karen Bass will chart a new direction for Los Angeles with comprehensive solutions for homelessness, public safety and affordability," she said.

Results will appear below as votes are being tallied.

Whoever succeeds will take the place of Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was tapped as President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to India.

Both candidates gave election-night speeches, thanking their supporters for their votes and reminding everyone that it would take time before anyone was declared the winner.

Votes are still being counted, and the race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso still too close to call. John Cadiz Klemack reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

"We don't know the outcome yet - but I am happy to say we are starting out strong," Caruso said in his speech election night. "I come here tonight in true anticipation and excitement about what is to come, and what we can do together."

Click here to get more information and the latest results in the LA Mayor's race.

LA County Sheriff

The heated battle for Los Angeles County's next Sheriff continues Thursday, as Alex Villanueva looks to claim a second term and former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hopes to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.

As of Thursday afternoon, Luna had pulled ahead.

Robert Luna 57.75 (770,084 Votes)

Alex Villanueva 42.25% (563,482 Votes)

Results will appear below as votes are being tallied.

Villanueva's victory four years ago came with strong backing from reform-minded community groups and Democrats. But over the past four years, Villanueva's support among those groups has waned as he repeatedly clashed with the Democrat-dominated Board of Supervisors over funding and policy matters.

He has also repeatedly defied subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and refused to enforce the county's COVID-19 vaccination mandate among his deputies and department employees.

Incumbent sheriff Alex Villanueva has been trailing his opponent, Robert Luna, in the polls. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

In the spirited campaign, Luna attacked the incumbent over his torrid relationship with the county Board of Supervisors and accusing him of ignoring the issue of deputy gangs within the department.

Click here to get more information and the latest results in the LA County Sheriff's race.

Election Results 2022

Propositions

Californians were asked to decide seven ballot propositions to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more.

By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, all seven of those propositions had been decided. Prop 29 and Prop 30 were projected to fail, while Prop 31 was projected to pass.

Click here for more information and the latest results on California props.

Proposition 29: New Rules for Dialysis Clinics

Prop 29 is the third dialysis clinic initiative to make the ballot in the last four years. Previous attempts to increase restrictions kidney dialysis centers failed.

So what's this one all about? The 2022 measure would require clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during treatment hours.

Dialysis clinic companies say that would add to the financial burden because of the number of doctors required at every clinic because most are open for most of the day. Supporters of the measure, on the other hand, say patients need more care during regular visit. All three dialysis clinic measures have been backed by unions representing health care workers.

As of Wednesday morning, with 41% of precincts reporting, the measure was projected to fail -- 70% of voters said "No" to Prop 29, meaning dialysis clinics would not be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during all patient treatment hours.

Prop 29 would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during treatment hours. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 30: Millionaires Tax for EVs

Californians making more than $2 million per year would face a 1.75-percent personal income tax increase per year under this measure that has Democrats divided.

The tax dollars would help fund climate programs, creating a new stream of revenue for the subsidization of zero-emissions vehicles. About 80 percent of the money would establish rebates for zero-emission vehicle buyers and to build charging stations. A smaller portion of the tax money would be used to help hire and train firefighters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is opposed to Proposition 30, calling it a giveaway for rideshare company and major prop funder Lyft. Rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. Supporters include the California Democratic Party and many environmental groups, who claim California needs more money to accelerate a transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

As of Wednesday morning, with 41% of precincts reporting, the measure was projected to fail: 59% of voters said "No" to Prop 30, meaning no change would be made to taxes on personal income above $2 million annually.

Californians making more than $2 million per year would face a 1.75-percent personal income tax increase per year under Prop 30, a measure that has Democrats divided. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 31: Uphold the Flavored Tobacco Ban

A 'Yes' vote on Prop 31 upholds a stalled 2020 law that bans the sale of some flavored tobacco products. A 'No' vote overturns it.

That 2020 law hasn't gone into effect because Prop 31 qualified for the California ballot. If the law is upheld, California would become the second state the enact such legislation alongside Massachusetts. Los Angeles, San Diego and other cities already have bans.

Supporters of the ban include doctors, child welfare advocates and the state’s Democratic Party, while tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, spent $20 million on a campaign that gathered enough signatures for the ballot measure. The California Republican party also supports repealing the law, saying it would be a loss in tax revenue.

A 'Yes' vote on Prop 31 upholds a stalled 2020 law that bans the sale of some flavored tobacco products. A 'No' vote overturns it. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

With 41% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, the prop was projected to pass. 62% of voters said "Yes" to Prop 31, which would mean in-person stores and vending machines could not sell most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.