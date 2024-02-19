What to know about the California Primary voter registration deadline

An important deadline arrives this week for anyone planning to vote in the March 5 California Primary.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Tuesday. You can check your registration status here.

All registered voters in California receive a vote-by-mail ballot a few weeks ahead of Election Day. And, many of those voters have already completed those ballots and returned them to county elections offices.

Here's what to know about registering to vote in the California Primary.

How to register to vote in the March 5 California Primary

You can register to vote online, by mail and in person in California. Click here to register online.

To register online to vote you will need a California driver license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth. The system then searches the state's Department of Motor Vehicles database for your information. If elections officials are authorized to use your DMV signature, an image of the that signature will be added to the voter registration application. If no signature is on file, the information will be sent to your county election office and a signed paper application will need to be mailed.

Once the information is verified by a county elections official, you'll be registered.

Paper applications can be picked up at county elections offices, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices. Call a county elections office or the Secretary of State's toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683) to receive an application by mail, just be aware that paper applications much be postmarked or hand-delivered to county elections offices by the registration deadline -- midnight on the registration deadline day.

Here are links to county elections offices in Southern California.

Pre-registering to vote in California

You must be 18 years old or older on Election Day to vote in California. California residents who are 16 and 17, and meet all other qualifications to vote, can pre-register to vote using the online tool. You'll automatically be registered on your 18th birthday.

What if I missed the voter registration deadline?

California offers same-day voter registration, which allows people to register at vote centers, then cast a provisional ballot. Anyone registering to vote less than 15 days before an election will need to complete the same-day registration process and request a ballot in person at a county polling location.

Voters who conditionally register will, in most cases, cast a provisional ballot. Once county elections officials process the registration and validates the information, registration becomes permanent and the provisional ballot will be counted.

Click here for more information about same-day registration.

Where's my ballot?

Check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot here.

Changing your political party preference in California

Changing a political party preference will require re-registration, which just means completing a voter registration application again. Re-registration can be done online.

How does the California Primary work?

California uses a top-two election format in which only the two leading vote-getters advance to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation. Even if one candidate receives a majority of all votes cast in the primary election, two still advance to the General Election in November.

The only exceptions are candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction or candidates for voter-nominated offices in special elections.

When is Election Day in California?

The last day to vote in the California Primary election is March 5. That means vote-by-mail ballots must be delivered no later than the close of polls at 8 p.m. on that date. Vote-by-mail ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county elections office no later than seven days after Election Day.