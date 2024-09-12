Decision 2024

Former President Trump to stop in LA area for fundraiser and news conference

Former President Trump will make a stop in Southern California Thursday for a fundraiser before a news conference Friday in Rancho Palos Verdes.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump was expected to attend a fundraiser Thursday night in the Los Angeles area ahead of a news conference Friday in the coastal community of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Trump, fresh off Tuesday's debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, will attend an evening reception in the LA area, according to a post by the Republican Party of Los Angeles County. The location for the event, which comes just over 50 days ahead of Election Day, was not provided.

Attending the event will cost a minimum of $3,300, according to City News Service. Preferred seats were offered for $7,500 with $50,000 buying a photo opportunity and attendance at a reception. A $125,000 ticket will elevate the attendee to an event co-host who can be part of a roundtable discussion with Trump. Serving as a member of the host committee will cost $250,000.

On Friday, Trump is scheduled to be at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes for a 9 a.m. news conference. Details about the news conference were not immediately available.

He will then head to Woodside in Northern California for another fundraiser.

Trump was last in Southern California in June, when he attended a sold- out luncheon event in Newport Beach and an evening event in Beverly Hills. That visit was Trump's first to Southern California since Sept. 29-30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.

The Southern California visit follows a stop Thursday in Arizona for a rally in Tucson. Also Thursday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that there will not be another debate against his Democratic rival.

Vice President Harris was in North Carolina Thursday, with stops planned for Charlotte and Greensboro.

