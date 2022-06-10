Free lunches will be available for pickup for children and teenagers at nearly 100 Los Angeles City parks throughout the summer.

The LA Department of Recreation and Parks' Summer Food Service Program will run from June 13 to Aug. 8.

Some participating city parks include the Winnetka Recreation Center, Boyle Heights Sport Center, MacArthur Recreation Center, South Park Recreation Center, and Harbor City Recreation Center.

See a full list of locations here.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The program hopes to provide children up to 18 years old with nutritious and well-balanced meals, meeting the USDA nutrition standards. Some of the offerings include deli sandwiches, fresh fruit or vegetables, and milk.

Meals are available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis, and times vary by location. No registration or proof of income is needed.

“The Department of Recreation and Parks wants to ensure that children have access to healthy meals all summer long," Mike Shull, General Manager, said. “We are thankful for the Summer Food Service Program which continues to have a positive impact on the lives of many families and youth across our city."

You can also call 818-346-2700 for locations.

Check here for more information on the program.