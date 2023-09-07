Here are the 2024 Stagecoach country music festival headliners

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will be the headliners for the 2024 Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual three-day festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Church is set to headline the first night of the festival Friday, April 26. Other acts scheduled to perform on Friday include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon and Paul Cauthen.

Are y’all fired up? Stagecoach 2024 goes on sale next Friday, 9/15 at 11am PT 🔥



This is your year – grab your passes early at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i for as low as $99 down on payment plan. Get the gang ready for the most unforgettable weekend yet! pic.twitter.com/27ydOCtzrO — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 7, 2023

Lambert will headline the following day, April 27. Other performers set to take the stage before her include Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest and Charley Crockett.

Morgan Wallen will close out the headlining performances Sunday night, April 28. Other performers on the last day of the festival include Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney and Clint Black.

Late-night performances in the Palomino stage will feature Nickelback, Diplo, and Wiz Khalifa. The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.

Passes for the festival will go on sale Sept. 15 starting at $429.