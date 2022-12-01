How to Watch the Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Actor Billy Porter

Emmy. Grammy. Two Tony awards.

And now, actor Billy Porter can add Hollywood Walk of Fame star to the list.

Porter's star will be unveiled in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., near the Pantages Theatre. He will be joined by his sister Mary Martha Ford and manager Bill Butler.

The 1992 "Star Search" male vocalist grand champion's star is in the category of live performance/live theatre.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Click here to watch the Walk of Fame website's live coverage of the event.

Porter has been working with his stylist on an amazing look for the ceremony, Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame, told City News Service. He also shared a photo of the star in progress.

The star is the 2,741st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Porter was born in 1969 in Pittsburgh. His first steps into the world of theatre were at Reizenstein Middle School in Pittsburgh, where he was part of the Reizenstein Musical Theatre after-school program.

His acting debut came as Gus Fielding in a production of the Rodgersand Hart musical comedy "Babes in Arms."

A graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, Porter was an understudy in the 1992-93 Broadway musical, "Five Guys Named Moe." Porter

portrayed Teen Angel in the 1994-98 Broadway revival of "Grease."

Porter won the Tony for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical in 2013 for his role as the cabaret performer and drag queen Lola in "Kinky Boots."

Porter received a second Tony in June as a producer of "A Strange Loop," which won for best musical.

The actor Billy Porter said he was HIV positive in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, going public with his status for the first time in 14 years. It was a brave decision and validates people struggling with HIV, which disproportionately affects Black gay and bisexual men. We heard more from Raniyah Copeland, CEO of the Black AIDS Institute and Jo Yurcaba, an associate editor for NBC OUT.

Porter's other Broadway credits include "Miss Saigon" and "Smokey Joe's Cafe.''

Porter's Grammy came for the cast album of ``Kinky Boots.''

Porter won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2019, for his portrayal of Pray Tell, an aspiring fashion designer and master of ceremonies in the first season of ``Pose.'' Porter was the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category.

Porter was also nominated for the role in each of the final two seasons of the FX drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture.