An Immersive BTS Exhibition Is Coming to LA. Here's What to Know

“BTS Exhibition: Proof to Los Angeles” is coming to Southern California next month as part of a tenth anniversary celebration of the band that rocketed to stardom a decade ago.

The immersive experience will open in May 2023 at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Fans will have the opportunity to explore the journey of one of the most popular boy bands through photos, music, videos and installations.

People must go through a registration process, according to the band's announcement. There is a limit of four tickets per account.

Registration will be open until April 17, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

BTS had a series of concerts in Los Angeles in November 2021. Fans traveled to California from all over the United States and beyond to see Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at SoFi Stadium.

The band was formed in South Korea in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Since then, BTS has become one of the most popular musical groups in the world with a fan base called the ARMY, which has millions of registered followers all over the world.

In recent years, BTS members announced that they will have an “extended period of rest” and will focus on solo careers. Also, some of the singers will have to attend mandatory military service in South Korea.