Cardi B Selected to Host 2021 American Music Awards Show

Cardi B is the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice at the AMAs.

Cardi B is ready to take on a new role as host of the 2021 American Music Awards. The five-time AMA winner and celebrated rapper is making her hosting debut at the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

Cardi B is the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice at the AMAs and performed "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny in 2018.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a release. ``I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi B is the latest in a long list of well-known musicians and performers to host the AMAs. Previous hosts include Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," said executive producer Jesse Collins in a release. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

The 2021 American Music Awards will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and be available for streaming on Hulu on Nov. 22.

