Chris Rock

Here's When Chris Rock's Standup Comedy Tour Stops in Southern California

The "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022" will be in Indio in April before a November date at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the comedian was infamously slapped by Will Smith during Sunday's Oscar's ceremony.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Chris Rock is pictured.
Getty

Chris Rock's comedy tour will make its first stop in Southern California when he performs next month in Indio.

Rock will perform April 8 at the Fantasy Springs Resort. The one-night appearance is part of the "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022," which opens Wednesday night in Boston.

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Will Smith Would Face Little More Than a Slap on the Wrist If Charged, Legal Experts Say

Academy Awards 20 hours ago

The Truth About That Nicole Kidman Viral Oscars Photo

Rock has yet to publicly address the open-hand onstage slap he received at Sunday's Academy Awards from actor Will Smith. The 'King Richard' actor walked on the stage while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary, slapped him in the face, then returned to his seat and cursed at him during the live ceremony in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ticket companies have reported booming sales for the tour, which is scheduled to conclude at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood -- site of the Oscars -- on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

TickPick, a ticket marketplace, said that its sales for Rock’s Ego Death tour have spiked since the Oscars.

Will Smith smacked actor and comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and then won best actor for his role in “King Richard”; “CODA” won best picture at the Oscars; and more.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” TickPick said in a Tweet.

Rock also is scheduled to perform two nights in May and a third in July at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The tour visits Harrah's Resort SoCal in Funner Aug. 27.

Ticket information for the Fantasy Springs show can be found here.  Rock, who the LAPD says has not contacted them about filing a police report about the Oscars slap, currently has 38 dates set for his tour.

Smith issued a public apology to Rock Monday in which he said he was out of line. The 53-year-old, who won an Oscar for his role in 'King Richard,' also called himself a work in progress.

This article tagged under:

Chris RockOscarsWill Smith
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us