DC Comics Kids Launches Interactive At-Home Programs Online

If your tiny caped crusader is craving new content, DC Comics announced it's launching a DC Kids Camp on its social media channels.

Parents can follow DC Kids social channels—Twitter and Instagram—to download kid-friendly, superhero-themed activities and previews of past and upcoming DC middle grade graphic novels to enjoy at home. The DC Kids social channels will also feature entertaining videos from all-star authors and artists for parents and kids to watch together.

The goal of DC Kids Camp is to be educational as well as entertaining. Kids will learn how to draw their favorite DC Super Heroes, gain inspiration and skills to make their own comics, and unlock their creativity with fun, off-the-wall how-to videos like draw-alongs with Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls), origami tutorials with Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan), and make-your-own Green Lantern ring demonstrations with Minh Lê (Green Lantern: Legacy).

The first week’s author/artist video schedule includes:

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – “Make a Green Lantern Ring with Minh Lê”

Thursday, March 26, 2020 – “Superman Origami with Gene Luen Yang”

Friday, March 27, 2020 – “Make Your Own Superhero with Dustin Hansen”

Activity sheets, coloring pages, blank comic book pages, middle grade graphic novel previews, and additional downloadable content will be shared daily to parents across DC Kids social channels.