Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan had just about enough.

The 61-year-old vocalist stopped in the middle of performing "Never Let Me Down Again" to break up an altercation in the crowd Friday night during a show at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Video showed Gahan tell bandmates to stop the song as he turned to address a crowd near the stage.

"Hey, nothing's that important," Gahan said, then asked whether everyone was ok. "He's lost his f---ing phone. That's what he's worried about. His phone.

"There's enough s--- going on in the world without you guys."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After slapping hands with one of the people involved in the altercation, the concert resumed.

The band played Dec. 15 and 17 at the downtown LA venue, which followed two performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, in wrapping up a North American leg of its Memento Mori Tour.

The stop in Los Angeles included a Dec. 13 ceremony at Los Angeles City Hall in recognition of Depeche Mode Day in LA. The U.K. band formed in 1981 and rocketed to stardom with early hits that included "Just Can't Get Enough" and "Dreaming of Me."