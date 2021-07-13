TV fans rejoice! The day to celebrate the best in television content has arrived with the announcement of the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Many of the shows that brought you comfort and an escape over the last year are up for the top honor.

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer ("The Neighborhood") will host the event this year. This will be a stark change from last year's audience-less ceremony. The 2021 broadcast will be held in person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, featuring a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.

There are a lot of new shows getting some love in the comedy category but "Ted Lasso" is an early favorite. And it is anybody's race when it comes to drama with heavy hitters like "The Crown", "This is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale" all in the running for Outstanding Drama Series.

Here's a complete list of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominees so you can do a deep dive and decide for yourself who you think should win when the Emmys air Sept. 19 on CBS.

Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily In Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

"Ted Lasso"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

"The Underground Railroad"

“WandaVision”