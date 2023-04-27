All the Details on Rihanna's New Role as Smurfette in ‘The Smurfs Movie'

This latest news is blue-tiful.

Rihanna is set to star as Smurfette in "The Smurfs Movie" for Paramount network. Along with acting in the film, the "Needed Me" singer will also serve as a producer as well as write and perform original music.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn't work out." Rihanna joked after announcing the news at CinemaCon April 27, per Deadline. "This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I'm usually front and center with everything, but with this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass."

She added, "I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day."

Paramount Pictures' President and CEO Brian Robbins echoed the 35-year-old's excitement. "We couldn't be more excited to have found our Smurfette," he said in a press release the same day, "in one of the most beloved stars in the world."

Rihanna's little one is a daddy's boy! The music superstar reflected on early parenthood for British Vogue's March cover story, sharing that her 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky is "obsessed with his father" – and she couldn't be happier to see their "undeniable" bond. " I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together … I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. … The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire."

This animated film will follow the 2011 "Smurfs" movie and 2013 sequel, "The Smurfs 2," both starring Neil Patrick Harris along with Katy Perry as Smurfette.

Rihanna's latest role comes a month after she took the stage at the 2023 Oscars to perform her Best Original Song nominee "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." One month prior, the Grammy winner put on an epic half time performance during Super Bowl LVI, where she subtly announced she's expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, by debuting her baby bump. Rihanna's rep later confirmed the pregnancy to E! News.

The couple are already parents to a baby boy born in May 2022, and Rihanna has since share glimpses of motherhood with her fans.

"When you become a mom," Rihanna explained during a press conference in February ahead of the football event, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

As for her boyfriend? Well, A$AP Rocky couldn't help but call the Fenty Beauty owner "the love of my life" during an interview with GQ in 2021.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," the rapper gushed. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

However, viewers have a ways to go before The Smurfs Movie warms their hearts as it's set to hit theaters February 14, 2025.