Watch: Opening statements begin in A$AP Rocky trial

Opening statements from both sides are expected Friday morning in the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

The jury, seven woman and five men, were sworn in Thursday afternoon. Four alternates, all women, were also selected.

Rakim Mayers, better known by musical pseudonym A$AP Rocky, is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He also faces allegations that he used a firearm during a confrontation with Terell Ephron on Nov. 6, 2021. He was not formally charged until August of 2022.

Rocky rejected plea deal Tuesday afternoon, which included six months behind bars, three years probation and a suspended seven-year term if he pled guilty to one of the two assault charges against him.

