Blue Ivy Carter isn't afraid to put up the big bucks.

At the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, the 10-year-old participated in a luxury auction, where she vied for the highest ticketed item of the evening.

In a video shared from the event, the 10-year-old — with the supervision of her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z — bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing that evening, which once belonged to the "Single Ladies" singer.

Blue Ivy — who wore a blue flapper-inspired look, complete with strands of pearls and feathered headband — eventually lost out to founder of Mielle Organics Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, whose winning bid was $105,000.

The theme of the gala was "Harlem Nights," celebrating fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s. Beyoncé wore a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown that had stars embellished at the bust. She completed the glamorous look with pink opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch.

Jay-Z was also dressed to the nines in a velvet tuxedo jacket, which he teamed with a white dress shirt, black bowtie, black pants and black patent leather dress shoes.

The fashionable family was joined at the gala by an A-list crowd including, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Angela Bassett, Chloe and Halle Bailey and more.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has attempted to be a big spender in an auction. At the same event in 2018, Blue Ivy initially bid $17,000 for an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She then went higher at $19,000, however, she was eventually outbid by Tyler who won the art piece at $20,000.

But Blue Ivy didn't go home empty handed. According to Vanity Fair, she bid on a 36" x 36" art piece made of deconstructed law and medical books and won with a final price $10,000.

Blue Ivy Carter already has quite the glam and successful life, and she is only 10 years old! Access Hollywood is taking a look back at seven of her top achievements, from winning major awards to lending her voice to audio book and more!