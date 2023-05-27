Billie Eilish Fires Back at Critics Calling Out Her Evolving Style

Billie Eilish is happier than ever, despite online commentary about her wardrobe.

The "Ocean Eyes" singer penned a message to her critics May 27 after seeing chatter about her evolving style. "i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did," she began her Instagram Story note, "& constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman.

"and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting," she continued, "i CHANGED and am a sellout...and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah...you guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be both you f--king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

The 21-year-old also shared a "fun fact" with her haters. "did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!???" she asked. "shocking right?? believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things.

"also femininity does not equal weakness???!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?" she added. "and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

Since the start of her career, Eilish has never been afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Like in 2021, when she addressed the double standards in Hollywood, specifically when it comes to her music and clothes.

"Or my sexuality!" she noted in Elle's Oct. 2021 issue. "Like, oh yeah, that's everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?"

As Eilish explained, she didn't plan for a life in the public eye. "I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs," she told the outlet. "I never said, 'Hey, pay attention to my life.' All my friends know I don't wanna see any of [the negative chatter]."

She also shared a reminder for anyone making those critical comments: "When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul."