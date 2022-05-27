Disney+ Adds Content Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Light of Uvalde School Shooting

The streaming service Disney+ has added a warning to the page of the new "Star War" series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

The opening scene of the anticipated television show may be "upsetting" for some viewers to watch, after the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from "Star Wars" movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” reads a note in the “Details” area of the show. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

Later in the day, that message appeared to have been shortened, with the update on Disney+ now reading: “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting.”

According to a Disney+ press release, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set about a decade after the events of 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.” In the series, Ewan McGregor reprises his turn as Obi-Wan from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, while Hayden Christensen reprises his performance as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

In the premiere episode, stormtroopers open fire onto a Jedi school and distressed children flee with their teachers.

The message does not appear onscreen prior to start of the first episode. In addition, it does not appear on all Disney+ accounts, although the warning was added at some point on Friday following the release of the first two episodes of the series.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" also includes a disclaimer that reads, “Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.”

In contrast to Netflix's “Stranger Things 4” content warning, the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” disclaimer is not entirely prominent; it requires users to navigate to the “Details” menu of the show to see it.

The Netflix message, which appears for U.S. viewers as an on-screen card before episode 1, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The new season of “Stranger Things” is now available to stream, premiering three years since the last season aired.