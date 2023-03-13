Is there a doctor in the house?

Illusionist David Blaine dislocated his shoulder over the weekend when he made a faulty landing during his "In Spades" residency show at the Resorts World Theater.

The risky stunt involved an 80-foot drop into a stack of cardboard boxes. The stunt was part of Blaine's opening act, according to a news release from AEG and Resorts World.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The hotel said several doctors who happened to be in attendance rushed on stage to help Blaine relocate his right arm.

“Mr. Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” according to the World Resorts statement.

“After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor.”

Blaine took to his Instagram account and posted video showing the moment doctors popped his arm back into place with the understated caption, "Wow that hurt!"

It's not the first time that Blaine has been injured during his Vegas residency. During a Dec. 17 performance, the 49-year-old was performing a trick in which he slams his hand over three cups selected by audience members when an ice pick concealed in one of the cups pierced his hand.

After suffering the hand injury, Blaine told People magazine, "The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later."

“My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits,” Blaine said in the hotel's statement. “Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible.”

Blaine’s In Spade show only runs on one weekend a month, with four upcoming weekend shows listed on his website for April, May, June and July.