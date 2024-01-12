Super Bowl

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show trailer teases performance '30 years in the making'

The singer will take the stage in Las Vegas next month

By Max Molski

Yeah, Usher's been waiting for this one.

The King of R&B unveiled a trailer for this year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making."

The trailer features LeBron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook and other Usher fans singing along to "Yeah!" It then cuts to Usher with the line "One performance. 30 years in the making."

Usher was named the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas back in September. The announcement featured another star-studded video in the form of a skit with Kim Kardashian.

The latest trailer isn't the only way Usher is hyping up fans for his Super Bowl performance. He curated a "My Road to Halftime" playlist for Apple Music featuring a combination of his songs and tunes from other artists that are getting him hyped for the Super Bowl.

"Music has always been the best way to set a mood, explain an emotion, or define different moments in time," Usher told Apple Music.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.

