A new prince of Bel-Air is set to take the throne, but first, Will Smith is ending his reign on a high note.

It's all going down as part of a just-released Super Bowl LVI commercial for Peacock's new drama Bel-Air--a reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air--during which Smith sings the show's iconic theme song with some help from fans all around the world.

As shown in the ad, which you can watch below, people of all ages join in on the fun as Smith raps the tune like no time has passed at all. Each bar is punctuated with the sight of different dances and too many instruments to count, and at one point, a Mariachi band even appears.

All in all, the commercial is sure to leave devotees of the original series feeling nostalgic while also ushering in an entirely new generation of fans ahead of the Bel-Air premiere.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast, Then and Now

Jabari Banks stars as Will in the new series, which is set in modern-day and offers a dramatic take on his complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. There, he'll have to reckon with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

The show is inspired by the viral trailer created by Morgan Cooper, who now serves as Bel-Air's director, co-writer and executive producer alongside co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Smith is also an executive producer. Watch his Super Bowl commercial--which was directed by Vincent Peone and produced by ArtClass--in the above clip.

Bel-Air premieres Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock with the first three episodes at launch then new episodes released weekly.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)