Will Ferrell makes hilarious video for LA Kings game that leaves Dodgers' Mookie Betts cracking up

The two sat courtside for Thursday night's game

By Brendan Brightman

FILE - Will Ferrell watching the Los Angeles Kings game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena
Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Will Ferrell never fails to entertain.

During the Los Angeles Kings hockey game versus the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, the comedian appeared in a recorded video encouraging fans to root on the team, yelling "Go Kings GO!!" in the most Will Ferrell way possible.

Not only did Ferrell have the crowd at Crypto.com Arena chanting and laughing with him, but he also had Dodgers' star Mookie Betts cracking up alongside him in the front row.

This is not the SoCal native's first time making a sports appearances. In March 2022, Ferrell joined the Golden State Warriors during their pregame warmups dressed as basketball player Jackie Moon from his movie, "Semi-Pro."

Ferrell has been known to frequent the front row of Kings games in recent years, and has been unafraid to play into his fandom. During the 2023 Stanley Cup, the "Step Brothers" star painted his face to support the team.

The "Barbie" star is also expected to make an appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, where he is sure to provide more hilarious content.

Will Ferrell delivered one memorable zinger after another as Buddy the Elf in the holiday classic "Elf." The movie celebrated its 20th anniversary this month, and in honor of the milestone, Access Hollywood is looking back on what made it so magical.

