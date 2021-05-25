Everything You Need to Know About the Awesome Lego Movie World at Legoland California

Everything is getting more awesome at Legoland California. The park is set to open a major addition devoted to the two Lego movies and its characters. Lego Movie World is the largest addition in Legoland California's history.

Visitors will be able to explore the world of Bricksburg with Emmet Brickowski, Wyldstyle, Unikitty and more from the films. They can walk through the streets of the town and explore Benny’s Play Ship or Emmet’s Super Suite Apartment.

Legoland California

The centerpiece of the land will be Emmet’s Flying Adventure, a full-dome-screen simulated ride that seats you on Emmet’s triple-decker flying couch. Kids of all ages can tap into this virtual escape featuring 180-degree turns and flights above Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land and Pirates Cove.

The expansive new World also includes the Cloud Cuckoo Land adventure, Benny’s Play Ship, Unikitty’s Disco Drop and a meet-and-greet with the films’ favorite characters at Emmet’s Super Suite.

There are some things to know before you go. The park is open to California residents. But out-of-state guests will be required to show a valid ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination that has been completed a minimum of 14 days prior to entering. And group sizes are limited to no larger than 3 households.

Park officials say they continue to maintain extensive health and safety measures like enhanced cleaning, reduced capacity, cashless payments and social distancing. Masks are also required throughout the park but they are no longer requiring temperature checks upon entry.

Lego Movie World will debut May 27 and advance reservations are required.