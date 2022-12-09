LA Teacher Challenges Her Students to Donate to Help Families in Need

A Los Angeles teacher is inspiring her young students to spread kindness and help raising money for families in need.

Mrs. Lark Krug, the 6th grade math and science teacher at Westchester Lutheran School, says she’s been participating in NBC 4 and Telemundo 52’s “Help for the Hungry” campaign every year. And this year, as she talked about the importance of kindness with her students on Giving Tuesday, she decided to pose a challenge to the young minds.

“I mentioned to them it doesn’t cost a lot to be kind, and you feel a lot better,” Krug recalls. “I told my kids, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys contribute a quarter – just a quarter – by this Friday. And Whatever you bring, I’ll match.”

Krug says a couple of them gave more than what she asked for. Others used their tiny hands to scrape their backpacks to find coins. One of her students, Charlotte, made a big gesture of donating $2 for the challenge.

“The fact $5 could feed 20 families – oh my goodness, it isn’t a lot to ask,” the teacher says. “We’re trying to teach our children that small gestures really go a long way.”

The group ended up gathering $5 together and purchasing two donation boxes.

“So many things that don’t cost anything to make you feel better and other people better,” Krug tells her students. “Especially these days, we need to be uplifted. We need to feel good about what we are doing and what we can do to help other people feel good.”

