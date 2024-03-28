 LA says goodbye to the iconic Conga Room

Los Angeles bid farewell Wednesday night to one of the city's iconic downtown entertainment venues.

The Conga Room, known for its Latin entertainment, officially closed its doors after 25 years. Local leaders and celebrities came together to celebrate the venue's history.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jerry Rivera performs onstage during The Conga Room 25-Year Closing Celebration at The Conga Room on March 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Conga Room)

The goodbye celebration was hosted by co-investors actor Jimmy Smits, comedian Paul Rodriguez, and founder Brad Gluckstein.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Last night's celebration included celebrities and local leaders who shared remarks on the venue that has brought musicians from all over the world to entertain thousands of Angelenos.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Paul Rodriguez speaks onstage during The Conga Room 25-Year Closing Celebration at The Conga Room on March 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Conga Room)

“It was a big part of my career when I moved to Los Angeles, you know, Brad, investors and the staff opened up the stage to me and had me perform, and it definitely started my career,” said lead vocalist for Santana, Andy Vargas.

The venue has also hosted Hollywood premieres, cultural and political events.

“The doors opened just a few years after the passing of Proposition 187, when the Latino political presence wasn’t what it is today, so the venue gave us space and a voice”, said U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

The Conga Room first opened its doors in 1999 on Wilshire Boulevard and has since then hosted performances by artists such as the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, and Bad Bunny among others.

In 2008, the venue relocated to L.A. Live, across Crypto Arena, but like many businesses across the nation, the pandemic also impacted the Conga Room.

“After the pandemic, it became increasingly hard because the artists were playing the Forum, the Crypto, we couldn’t boost those artists anymore,” said Brad Gluckstein, founder of Conga Room and Conga Kids.

And although the Conga Room will no longer be around, Gluckstein says his nonprofit organization Conga Kids will continue to provide programs that intersect cultural dance and music to children in southern California.