Lenny Kravitz to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Lenny Kravitz is set to receive his Walk of Fame star shortly after he accepted the Music Icon award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Special guests Denzel Washington and Kravitz's daughter, Zöe Kravitz will be part of the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The star is in front of the Capitol Records Tower. Kravitz is being honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame under the recording category.

A live stream of the event will be available here.

“With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz's contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever immortalized and celebrated. It serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As an artist, Kravitz has stayed true to his values and identity throughout his career.

“When I was first coming up a lot of people offered me a lot of deals but they wanted me to change. My music wasn’t Black enough, it wasn’t white enough,” Kravitz said in his People’s Choice Awards speech. “I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame and stardom because I couldn’t live with myself doing something inauthentic.”

Walking by Kravitz’s star in Hollywood leaves the public with the reminder that, “It’s about being grateful for the journey…and it will continue because I’m just doing me” Kravitz added in his speech.

Born May 26, 1964 in New York City and named after his father's younger brother, U.S. Army Pfc. Leonard Kravitz, who was killed in the Korean War in 1951 while suppressing a Chinese attack and saving most of his platoon.

Kravitz took his first steps to a music career when he began banging on a pots-and-pans drum kit when he was 3 years old. Kravitz and his family moved to Southern California when he was 10 years old after his mother, Roxie Roker, was cast as Helen Willis on the 1975- 85 CBS comedy "The Jeffersons.'' He continued his musical aspirations by singing with the California Boys Choir for three years.

Kravitz released his debut album, "Let Love Rule,'' in 1989 which was certified as gold by the industry trade group the Recording Industry Association of America for selling more than 500,000 copies. He received his first Grammy nominations in 1994 for best rock song for the single ``Are You Gonna Go My Way'' and best rock vocal performance, solo from its track from the album of the same name.

Kravitz received another best male rock vocal performance Grammy nomination in 1996 for "Rock and Roll is Dead.''

He won the first of a record four male rock vocal performance Grammys in 1999 for "Fly Away.'' He also won each of the next three years for "American Woman,'' "Again'' and "Dig In."

Kravitz also received a best rock song Grammy nomination for "Again."

He's among the 2024 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kravitz's 12th studio album, "Blue Electric Light,'' is set to be released May 24. It is his first since ``Raise Vibration,'' which was released in 2018.

He is set to begin a 13-nation European concert tour June 23 in Hamburg, Germany. It is scheduled to conclude Aug. 2 in Athens.

Kravitz's acting credits include "The Hunger Games'' and its sequel, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'' and "The Butler'' and "Precious.''