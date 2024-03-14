Months after Hollywood strike's end, actors still struggle to find jobs

Four months after their strike ended, many Hollywood actors are still struggling to make ends meet. As the industry slowly recovers, many feel left out and wonder if it will ever get back to normal.

“Everything has just been a standstill for me,” says actor Zee James.

When the striking ended in November and the contract with the studios ratified in December, industry professionals knew getting Hollywood back on its feet would be slow, but actors that NBC4 spoke with said they feel like they’re barely moving.

“There are very few opportunities,” says actor Alex McKenna

James and McKenna remember the days when there were enough jobs for working actors like themselves. But since the end of the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood, they say those jobs have dried up. James points to a “lack of auditions and a lack of being able to get meetings and get into a room.”

“Everyone is trying to find other routes by which to supplement their life to literally pay for their rent,” says McKenna.

Film LA, which tracks production in Los Angeles, tells NBC4 the number of filming permits and shoot days are down 10 and 12% since the beginning of the year and that productions appear to be hiring fewer people. Actors we spoke with say since the strike, hiring A-list stars and high-profile celebrities are the bigger priority.

McKenna says, “There’s less and less opportunity it feels for those of us who either aren’t famous movie stars or giant personalities with 7 million followers.”

“We’re getting pushed out because we have to make that sure the one percenters are working,” says James

James says she has to focus more attention on her other work, creating content for luxury travel. And she’s considering leaving the country to find more acting opportunities.