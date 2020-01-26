Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous Grammy

The Los Angeles rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, got his first Grammy nomination last year.

By Associated Press

Getty Images for Warner Music

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

The late Nipsey Hussle has won his first Grammy Award.

Hussle won best rap performance Sunday for “Racks in the Middle,” which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and the mother of his child, accepted the award with several members of Hussle’s family.

London called Hussle “a phenomenal vessel” who “did it not just for the awards, but for the people.”

Less than two months later, he was shot and killed at age 33 as he stood outside his clothing store.

Less than two months later, he was shot and killed at age 33 as he stood outside his clothing store.

The award comes on a day when Los Angeles is mourning another local hero, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday at age 41.

