Party Preview! We’re Taking You Inside the 2020 Academy Awards Governors Ball

Take a peek inside Hollywood's biggest party of the year.

By Heather Brooker

From Wolfgang to Wine, we are taking you inside the Governors Ball for a preview of what the stars will wine and dine on after the Academy Awards.

Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and master chef Wolfgang Puck have teamed up to produce this year’s Governors Ball. Today, it was announced that the menu at this year's Oscars Governors Ball, the official afterparty of the awards show, will also have many plant-based offerings. But unlike the Golden Globes, it won’t be a complete plant-based menu.

Wolfgang Puck Catering  has created menus for the Academy Awards for the last 25 years. And they say  the 2020 Governors Ball's food offerings will be 70% plant-based and 30% fish and meat. There will be 40 vegan menu items including wild mushroom bolognese, rigatoncini pasta, moroccan spice vegetable tagine with cauliflower couscous, dried fruit harissa and Dark chocolate and yuzu ravioli.

Piper-Heidsieck will be serving up the official champagne of the Governors Ball. About 1,500 bottles of it as a matter of fact. 

Francis Ford Coppola wines will be serving their 2017 Reserve Chardonnay and the 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir.  The bottle is coated in gold and features a hand-engraved gold plaque on the front. with 

If the stars would rather not sip on wine and champagne, Tequila Don Julio is there to offer a stiff drink. They are making drinks like  the Hollywood Highball which are made with Don Julio Blanco. 

Mark’s Garden is back to fill the party with fresh flowers. The play off the color scheme of purple and gold and incorporated flowers from Holland and Southern California.

Organizers say they host a preview for the media so if viewers at home want to recreate their own Oscars afterparty with some of the same items, they can do that. The Governors Ball will host 1,500 guests on Oscars night immediately after the ceremony.

