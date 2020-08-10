Rob Schneider Gets Personal in His First Netflix Comedy Special

Rob Schneider wants to remind people that he started his career as a stand up comedian. Long before he was on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Adam Sandler, David Spade and Chris Rock, Schneider was writing jokes and mailing them to the "SNL" offices in the hopes of being discovered.

“I remember when I was 16, I used to write jokes and send them to the show,” Schneider says. “And then 7 years later I was on the show.”

That persistence paid off big time. Schneider has appeared in some of the biggest comedic films of the last 3 decades including “50 First Dates” and “Grown Ups.” He also starred in the Netflix series “Real Rob” which gave audiences an exaggerated look at his real life.

For the past several years he’s been touring small comedy clubs around the US working on material for his first Netflix special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” As the title suggests, he talks a lot about his family during the show.

“I’m at the point in my life where I don’t mind being honest. This is the least amount of lies I’ve ever told in any comedy routine.”

Scott Yamano/NETFLIX

At the end of the special, Schneider sings a duet with his daughter Elle King. You can feel how proud he is of her and it’s a delight to watch them together. Also, we get a glimpse of where Elle got some of her singing talent.

“We’ve never performed live anywhere except that night. So it was really nice that she was kind enough to come with me. We had one rehearsal and we just kind of did it. And I hope people enjoy it.”

“Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.