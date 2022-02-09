‘It Feels Good': Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records, the Label on Which He Rose to Fame

Snoop Dogg expanded his business empire in a big way just days before he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The ultra-smooth Southern California rapper, who is part of a blockbuster halftime show lineup that includes Dr. Dre at SoFi Stadium Sunday in Inglewood, acquired Death Row Records. The label on which Snoop rocketed to fame was purchased from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by the Blackstone investment firm.

Terms of the deal were not released. Snoop announced the purchase in a statement.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,'' Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me...

"I'm looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records."

David Kestnbaum, a senior managing director for Blackstone, said in a statement that the group wishes Snoop all the best.

"We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg," he said. "We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.''

Founded in part by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight, Death Row Records was created in 1992 and was home to some of the biggest names in West Coast hip-hop, including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, The D.O.C. and Nate Dogg.

The label went through a variety of ownership changes following 2006 bankruptcy proceedings. The Blackstone Group acquired the label in April 2021.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will be performing the halftime show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The 2022 Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 13. It will air live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. PT, with a kickoff time set for 3:30 p.m.