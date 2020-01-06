Santa Monica, Glendale Women Seeking Love on ‘The Bachelor’

"The Bachelor" begins its 24th season tonight at 8 p.m. with a three-hour episode on ABC, with two Southern California women among the field of 30 bachelorettes vying for the affection of Peter Weber, a Westlake Village native.

Who let Pilot Pete be so FLY ✈️😩 Posted by The Bachelor on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Lauren Jones is a 26-year-old marketing executive for a beauty company from Glendale who spent one season as a Laker Girl. She also manages her own fashion blog. She said she is hoping to find a man who will open the car door for her and will hold her hand on the way to church on Sunday.

Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, California Posted by The Bachelor on Monday, December 16, 2019

Kylie Ramos is a 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica who won't commit to a man until her family approves. She says her only relationship ended three years ago after her long-term boyfriend turned out to be a big cheater.

Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, California Posted by The Bachelor on Monday, December 16, 2019

The field of bachelorettes will be reduced to 22 by the end of the episode.

Weber is a 28-year-old airline pilot who finished third in the 2019

season of "The Bachelorette."

Monday's episode includes a fashion show in which model Janice Dickinson and Carson Kressley -- the original "Queer Eye" fashion expert -- will serve as celebrity judges, an ``extreme pillow fight'' with host Chris Harrison and comedian Fred Willard handling the play-by-play, and country music star Chase Rice performing for Weber and his date.