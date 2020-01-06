Santa Monica, Glendale Women Seeking Love on ‘The Bachelor’

"The Bachelor" begins its 24th season tonight at 8 p.m. with a three-hour episode on ABC, with two Southern California women among the field of 30 bachelorettes vying for the affection of Peter Weber, a Westlake Village native.
Lauren Jones is a 26-year-old marketing executive for a beauty company from Glendale who spent one season as a Laker Girl. She also manages her own fashion blog. She said she is hoping to find a man who will open the car door for her and will hold her hand on the way to church on Sunday.
Kylie Ramos is a 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica who won't commit to a man until her family approves. She says her only relationship ended three years ago after her long-term boyfriend turned out to be a big cheater.
The field of bachelorettes will be reduced to 22 by the end of the episode.
Weber is a 28-year-old airline pilot who finished third in the 2019
season of "The Bachelorette."
Monday's episode includes a fashion show in which model Janice Dickinson and Carson Kressley -- the original "Queer Eye" fashion expert -- will serve as celebrity judges, an ``extreme pillow fight'' with host Chris Harrison and comedian Fred Willard handling the play-by-play, and country music star Chase Rice performing for Weber and his date.