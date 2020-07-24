Trio of Industry Veterans Aim to Promote Diversity in Advertising and Entertainment Through Invisible Collective

Three LA creatives are promoting diversity in advertising and entertainment with Invisible Collective, a production company and creative studio.

Invisible Collective calls themselves the “melting pot” of advertising, representing women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Using their roster of producers, writers, directors, photographers and creatives, the company collaborates with agencies to create diverse content. Invisible Collective was founded by directors Justin Polk and Mel Jones and producer Stephen Love.

"I come from a background of film and worked my way into advertising, and within that community I noticed that there wasn't that much representation from people like me," Polk said. "I wanted to create a place where more of us got a chance to work."

The group has worked with a wide variety of well-known brands and talent, ranging from Verizon, Netflix, Whole Foods, and Hyundai to rapper Big Sean.

As a team, they have won multiple awards in their industry, including an Emmy, an MTV Video Music Award, and five Cannes Lions.

"There are so many opportunities and a lot of directors and creatives that are out there are white men," Polk said. "There should be no reason why black men, women, or people from other communities are underrepresented."

To find out more about Invisible Collective, go click here or find them on Instagram @_weareinvisible.

