Want to Be a Reality TV Star? Netflix is Hosting the Largest Reality Casting Call Ever

Instant fame is just a one minute audition away as Netflix kicks off Netflix Reality August. The streamer is inviting fans of Netflix reality shows to submit a one minute video to NetflixReality.com showing their authentic selves and why they should be on a Netflix reality show.

Would-be reality stars must be 18 years and older and live in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to be considered.

And later in August, Netflix will launch their Netflix Reality Road Trip with some surprise appearances by the reality show stars themselves. Fans can meet up with a “casting truck” making stops across the country. It kicks off in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

More details and exact locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Shows included in the casting call at launch:



“Love is Blind”



“Nailed It”



“Indian Matchmaking”



“Roaring Twenties”



“Too Hot To Handle”



“Queer Eye”



“Dream Home Makeover”



“The Circle”

“Floor is Lava”

“Get Organized with The Home Edit”



“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”



“The American Barbeque Showdown”



Netflix reality trucks cities and dates:

Aug 22 - Truck Stop #1 - LOS ANGELES

Aug 27 Truck Stop #2 - AUSTIN

Aug 30 Truck Stop #3 - ATLANTA

Sep 1 Truck Stop #4 - NASHVILLE

Sep 5 Truck Stop #5 - NEW YORK CITY