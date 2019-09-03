Arrests Made in Eagle Rock Brush Fire Near Homeless Camp

Two people have been arrested related to a brush fire in the Eagle Rock area that was started near a homeless encampment. Eric Leonard reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly starting a brush fire last week in Eagle Rock next to a homeless encampment that later threatened dozens of homes, several law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

The fire was ignited by some sort of incendiary device after a someone inside a blue pickup truck, "exchanged words," with the occupants of that homeless camp, the sources said, leading authorities to conclude the fire was set with the intention of killing the campers.

An official announcement was expected Wednesday.

The men were arrested Saturday afternoon at a home on Hill Drive in Eagle Rock, a few blocks away from where the fire started near the encampment next to the Glendale Freeway.

Records identified them as 25-year-old Bryan A. Araujocabrera of Pacoima and 25-year-old Daniel M. Nogueira of Eagle Rock. Both were booked by detectives from the LAPD’s Major Crimes unit, which works with LA City Fire Department investigators on certain arson cases. Jail records showed Nogueira was released Sunday after posting $1-million bail and was due to appear in court later this month. Araujocabrera remains in custody.

The fire started just after 4:00 p.m. August 25 in the 2900 block of Colorado Blvd., on a hillside near the Glendale Freeway. Within hours it had grown to about 30 acres and led to the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale, fire officials said.