Health Inspectors Set to Survey Woolsey Fire Damages

Homeowners survey the damage from the Woolsey Fire as inspectors are set to survey health impacts.

Many homeowners are returning to their damaged or destroyed properties following the Woolsey Fire to begin the clean-up process.

Because Los Angeles and Ventura counties declared a local health emergency, removing ash, contaminated soil or other fire debris from destroyed properties must first be inspected by either local, state or federal hazardous materials agencies. Ventura County officials say a state clean-up program, CalRecycle is offered for free for qualifying homeowners.

Since January- that program has removed what was left of 672 properties and 263,925 tons of ash, debris and contaminated soil by the Thomas Fire. The fire debris is collected, moved and designated to landfills under strict regulations.

Ventura County officials ask residents to go to here for information about fire recovery which also lists the "Best Management Practices" for fire debris/ash handling and dust control.

Evacuees Return to Burned Down Home

The deadly Woolsey fire is now 57 percent contained. Some evacuation orders are now lifted, but many residents are still unsure when they'll be allowed to return to their neighborhoods. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News on Nov. 15, 2018. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

This information also describes what structures can be cleared from the property with no inspection here.