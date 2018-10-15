Here's How a Public Utility Shutoff Works

Overnight in Northern California, power was shut down to scores of businesses when winds were blowing in order to prevent major wildfires. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Published 32 minutes ago)

SoCal Edison Can Shut Down in Extreme Weather: What to Know

The utility will work with government agencies and first responders before calling off power and notifies customers by phone, text or email that a power shut-off is possible.

Here are tips from SCE:

Be sure you have a battery-operated radio, a flashlight and fresh batteries. Do not use candles for lighting as they pose a fire hazard;

If you're in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away.

Power outages in the area may impact traffic signals, and vehicles should treat all intersections as four-way-stops;

Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching;

If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates "backfeed," which is dangerous to repair crews;

Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking;

Customers can report or inquire about outages at 800-611-1911 and get the latest information using the SCE outages app at sce.com/outages.

Customers can also get the latest information by visiting sce.com/staysafe or at twitter.com/sce and facebook.com/sce.