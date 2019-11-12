LAPD Detectives Nab Two Texas Men in Follow-Home Murder in Tarzana

Two men were tracked by LAPD detectives from Texas to Toluca Lake and arrested on suspicion of murdering a man from Indiana, who was shot to death in Tarzana in September at the start of what was supposed to be a birthday celebration weekend in Southern California.

A team of undercover detectives, part of the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, cornered the men in a neighborhood just north of the 134 Freeway last Thursday night and made the arrests without incident.

Allen Asenuga, 24, and Michael Agboola, 28, both from Richmond, Texas, were booked early Friday on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. Both are being held in lieu of $2 million bail and were expected to be charged in LA Superior Court Tuesday with the killing and other crimes.

According to several law enforcement sources, the men took part in the follow home robbery and murder of 24-year-old Jean Carlos De La Rosa, who was shot in the driveway of a rental home in the 18200 block of Sugarmann Street on Sept. 21.

A neighbor's security camera recorded De La Rosa and his friends arriving at the home in a rented Rolls Royce sedan -- with a dark SUV apparently following it.

De La Rosa’s friends said they’d decided to visit the LA area for a weekend-long birthday celebration. DeLarosa had a 2-year-old son and a newborn daughter when he was killed.

The sources said De La Rosa and his friends were probably followed from a marijuana store. They said the two men under arrest may be tied to other follow-home robberies that also began with marijuana purchases.