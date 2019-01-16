What to Know The deputy is accused of being so bold as to detain three employees, including two security guards.

They committed a robbery that netted 600 pounds of pot and two safes containing $100,000 in cash, authorities said.

Deputy Marc Antrim, assigned to the Sheriff's Temple Station, was among those named in federal court papers.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who with others brazenly carried out a marijuana warehouse robbery and claimed to be executing an official search warrant when confronted by authorities, agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal violations, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court.

Marc Antrim, assigned to the Sheriff's Temple Station, and several accomplices were named in a 62-page federal court filing made public last November in connection with the Oct. 29, 2018 indoor marijuana heist that netted 1,226 pounds of pot, two commercial safes containing at least $615,000 in cash and approximately $30,000 in money orders.

As part of the agreement with federal prosecutors, Antrim agreed to plead guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, deprivation of rights under color of authority.

At the time of the robbery, federal authorities alleged that Antrim and at least two of his co-conspirators falsely claimed to LAPD officers who were dispatched to the scene that he was conducting a legitimate search. The LAPD officers left allowing Antrim and his co-conspirators to complete the robbery, the complaint states.

Antrim was not assigned to a narcotics unit, was not a detective "and would have no reason to investigate or execute a search warrant of the marijuana distribution warehouse" outside the area served by the patrol station he is assigned to, federal authorities wrote last November.

Three employees including two security guards working at the warehouse were detained in the backseat of an official LA Sheriff's patrol vehicle before being released.

Some of the suspects fled in an unmarked Dodge Ram truck. One fled in a Penske truck containing the stolen contraband and took it to his residence where he temporarily stored the safes and their contents. Some of the items were then taken to a commercial storage unit in Walnut.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was contacted by a concerned resident on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 regarding the alleged criminal misconduct involving an employee, the department statement said.

That same day, an investigation was initiated by the Sheriff's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.