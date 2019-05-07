An LAPD officer has been arrested following a monthslong internal affairs investigation, according to several law enforcement sources.

Samuel Sabourin was booked on April 24 at the Van Nuys station jail and was released from custody several hours later, according to an LA County Sheriff's Department booking record.

An LAPD arrest record shows Sabourin, 31, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and the officers who made the arrest were assigned to the LAPD Internal Affairs Group's Special Operations Division, which conducts surveillance of officers suspected of misconduct.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately clear, but several law enforcement sources told NBC News it was a drug case, possibly involving methadone.

Sabourin has not been charged with a crime, according to LA City and County prosecutors, and the LAPD would only confirm Sabourin had been taken out of active duty.

The "matter is under investigation therefore no additional comment," said an LAPD spokesperson.

LAPD records showed Sabourin had been assigned to the Valley Traffic Division as a motorcycle officer for the last several years.