Jesus Guzman, 34, is sought in connection with the discovery of human remains on a high desert property north of Los Angeles.

Investigators have unearthed skeletal remains of two more people on a property in the Antelope Valley where three sets of human remains were discovered earlier this month.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC4 they believe the skeletal remains of several additional people could still be buried there but unearthing them will require a prolonged digging operation with heavy equipment.

Earlier this month the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the remains of three people had been discovered on the property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area of Littlerock known as Juniper Hills. The causes of death were unknown but were considered suspicious, officials said.

The LA County Coroner's Office said this week it was working to verify the identities and the exact number of the deceased. Detectives said last week they were searching for 34-year-old Jesus "Chuy" Guzman, as a person of interest in the case.

Man Sought in Human Remains Investigation

Sheriff's department investigators are searching for a man in connection with human remains found in the high desert north of Los Angeles. Kim Tobin reports for Today in LA on Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018)

Guzman, described as armed and dangerous, previously lived at the location. He was known to drive a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California License Plate 6SCD663, officials said.