What to Know in Active-Shooter Situations

In an era where active shooter has become standard speak, law enforcement and communities are taking steps to teach survival by hosting active-shooter classes.

Here's what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends:

Know your escape routes

Designate safe rooms

Talk to your co-workers about a response

Keep emergency supplies (first aid kit, food, water) in every room

Identify ways to lock or barricade your area

Practice! Practice! Practice!

Here's information to provide to in 911 calls:

Location of the shooter

Number of shooters

Physical description of shooters

Number and type of weapons shooter has

Number of potential victims at location

Here's what to do when the shooting starts:

Run

Have an escape route and an action plan in mind

Leave your belongings behind

Evacuate, regardless of whether others agree to follow

Help others escape, if possible

Do not attempt to move the wounded

Prevent others from entering an area where the active shooter may be located Keep your hands visible

Call 911 when you are safe

Hide

Hide in an area out of the shooter's view

Silence your cell phone (including vibrate mode) and remain quiet and still

Lock doors and block entry to your hiding place (use chairs, tables, bookcases, file cabinets, etc.)

Shut off lights, stay out of sight and remain calm

Fight

If your life is in imminent danger, you may have to fight the attacker

Attempt to incapacitate the shooter

Act with as much physical aggression as possible

Meet violence with violence

Improvise weapons such as chairs, fire extinguishers, books, and anything else you can use as an impact weapon

Do not back down

Commit to your actions

Stand united with others

Your life depends on it

When the shooting stops:

Remain calm and reassure others that help is on the way.

Render first aid if necessary, utilizing what you have available.

For bleeding control, use first aid kits, towels, shirts, bed sheets, etc. For tourniquets, use power cords, phones cords, ropes, etc.

Stay inside your secured location until law enforcement comes to you

When law enforcement arrives, keep hands visible, spread fingers, leave all personal items behind, and calmly follow their directions

Understand that help may take an extended period of time due to clearing the entire location, but law enforcement will come to you.

