What to Know in Active-Shooter Situations
LOOKING OUT 4 YOU

SEND TIPS

What to Know in Active-Shooter Situations

By Lolita Lopez and Philip Drechsler

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    In an era where active shooter has become standard speak, law enforcement and communities are taking steps to teach survival by hosting active-shooter classes.

    Here's what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends:

    • Know your escape routes
    • Designate safe rooms
    • Talk to your co-workers about a response
    • Keep emergency supplies (first aid kit, food, water) in every room
    • Identify ways to lock or barricade your area
    • Practice! Practice! Practice!

    Here's information to provide to in 911 calls:

    • Location of the shooter
    • Number of shooters
    • Physical description of shooters
    • Number and type of weapons shooter has
    • Number of potential victims at location

    Here's what to do when the shooting starts:

    Run

    • Have an escape route and an action plan in mind
    • Leave your belongings behind
    • Evacuate, regardless of whether others agree to follow
    • Help others escape, if possible
    • Do not attempt to move the wounded
    • Prevent others from entering an area where the active shooter may be located Keep your hands visible
    • Call 911 when you are safe

    Hide

    • Hide in an area out of the shooter's view
    • Silence your cell phone (including vibrate mode) and remain quiet and still
    • Lock doors and block entry to your hiding place (use chairs, tables, bookcases, file cabinets, etc.)
    • Shut off lights, stay out of sight and remain calm

    Fight

    • If your life is in imminent danger, you may have to fight the attacker
    • Attempt to incapacitate the shooter
    • Act with as much physical aggression as possible
    • Meet violence with violence
    • Improvise weapons such as chairs, fire extinguishers, books, and anything else you can use as an impact weapon
    • Do not back down
    • Commit to your actions
    • Stand united with others
    • Your life depends on it

    When the shooting stops:

    • Remain calm and reassure others that help is on the way.
    • Render first aid if necessary, utilizing what you have available.
    • For bleeding control, use first aid kits, towels, shirts, bed sheets, etc. For tourniquets, use power cords, phones cords, ropes, etc.
    • Stay inside your secured location until law enforcement comes to you
    • When law enforcement arrives, keep hands visible, spread fingers, leave all personal items behind, and calmly follow their directions
    • Understand that help may take an extended period of time due to clearing the entire location, but law enforcement will come to you.

    For more information, click here.

