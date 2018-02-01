6 Things to Do When Your Car Needs Repairs

How do you know when you've got a good mechanic?
Concerns about car repairs, from workmanship, to billing to warranties all remain some of the complaints the NBC4 I-Team receives at our consumer investigative center.
Tips for selecting a good mechanic.:
- Check with family and friends for recommendations.
- Search for mechanics online, and check the Better Business Bureau for ratings.
- Call the mechanic before you go. Ask if they offer free estimates.
- Before you authorize repairs, make sure you receive a written estimate.
- If the mechanic cannot return your vehicle the same day you drop it off, ask for a written time of repairs estimate.
- If the mechanic won't give you everything in writing, walk away.