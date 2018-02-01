6 Things to Do When Your Car Needs Repairs

Getty Images SAN RAFAEL, CA - JANUARY 05: Mechanic Antonio Ramos works on a car at San Rafael Firestone January 5, 2009 in San Rafael, California. According to a survey by the Automotive Service Association, sales at auto repair shops increased 16 percent in November as people make a small investment by way of repairs and maintenance to extend the life of their cars instead of buying a new one. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

How do you know when you've got a good mechanic?

Concerns about car repairs, from workmanship, to billing to warranties all remain some of the complaints the NBC4 I-Team receives at our consumer investigative center.

Tips for selecting a good mechanic.:

Check with family and friends for recommendations. Search for mechanics online, and check the Better Business Bureau for ratings. Call the mechanic before you go. Ask if they offer free estimates. Before you authorize repairs, make sure you receive a written estimate. If the mechanic cannot return your vehicle the same day you drop it off, ask for a written time of repairs estimate. If the mechanic won't give you everything in writing, walk away.



